Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 735,300 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 735,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $38,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

