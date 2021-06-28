Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $43,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chase by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $999.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In other Chase news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

