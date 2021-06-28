Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Post worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Post by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Post by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $109.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

