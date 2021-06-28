Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

