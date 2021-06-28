RedFOX Labs [old] Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

