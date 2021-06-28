Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER):

6/23/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – Acer Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/18/2021 – Acer Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

