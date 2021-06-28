REAL (REAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $249.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $556,536.75 and approximately $249.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

