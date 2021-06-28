Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. Cfra upped their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

