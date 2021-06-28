Ravencoin Classic Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,790.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $46,790.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,418.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,015.92 or 0.05857152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.87 or 0.01385517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00380524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00121280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00616830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00382861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037458 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,065,445,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

