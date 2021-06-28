Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

