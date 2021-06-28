Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 36,672 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $604.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

