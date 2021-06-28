Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 17,591 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 586.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $2,797,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Gemsstock Limited now owns 55,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

