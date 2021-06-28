Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 17,591 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 586.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

