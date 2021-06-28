Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

