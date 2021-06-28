Rathbone Brothers plc Has $4.66 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

