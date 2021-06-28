Rathbone Brothers plc Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $138.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

