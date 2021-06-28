Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 377 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.66 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.