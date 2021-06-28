Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.37% of Rapid7 worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 183.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

