Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after buying an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.