Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.70. 8,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,255,156. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

