Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.74 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

