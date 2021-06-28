Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $933,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 390,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

