Quantbot Technologies LP Has $996,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 10,469.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

