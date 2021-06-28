Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3,707.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -260.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.