Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

