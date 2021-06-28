Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $368.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.