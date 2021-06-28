Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,088 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 185.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.61 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,717 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

