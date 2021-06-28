Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post sales of $392.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.23 million to $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KWR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

