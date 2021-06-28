QS Investors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $213.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

