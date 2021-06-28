QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.57. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.