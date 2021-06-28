QS Investors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $349.99 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

