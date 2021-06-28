QS Investors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.97 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

