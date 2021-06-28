QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $103.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

