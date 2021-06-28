QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADB stock traded up $38.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.75. QAD has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.