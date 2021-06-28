Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

DLTR opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

