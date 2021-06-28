PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

