Puma (PUM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Puma (ETR: PUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Puma was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09. Puma Se has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

