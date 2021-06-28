Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NILSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NILSY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 175,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,744. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

