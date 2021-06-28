Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 153,816 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

NYSE ITT opened at $91.52 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

