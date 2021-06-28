Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Prudential Financial worth $84,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.