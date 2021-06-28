Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $12,453,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $95.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

