Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,598 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.