ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PBYA stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 51,003,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,679,906. ProBility Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

