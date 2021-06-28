Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Primoris Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $6,913,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $203,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

