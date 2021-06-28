Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $617.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

