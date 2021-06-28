Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,700 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $121.77 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.