Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 126,797 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,797 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.27% of Mission Produce worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.