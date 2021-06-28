Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,186,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.65% of Accuray worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

