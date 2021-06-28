Primecap Management Co. CA Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $337.78 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $349.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.