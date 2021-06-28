PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$15.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
