PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$15.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

